The Barren County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Glasgow man.

BCSO said 49-year-old Jerry Hatalla was last seen in Bowling Green on December 4, 2019.

Hatalla is described as 5'4" and 225 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hatalla is asked to contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-2771 or your local law enforcement agency.