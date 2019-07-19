Barren County Transportation Department beta testing new app

The Barren County Transportation Department is beta testing a new app that will improve road maintenance.

Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale said the county needed a way through the transportation department to report problems throughout the districts. BC Skills program graduate Tanner York lead the group that designed the app.

Users can take pictures, fill out a work order and send it through the app to the transportation department... and it's a simple process.

"I think everyone will be able to use this and use it simply, because just about everyone carries a smart phone today, and that's what makes it even easier,' said Hale.

Hale says this is the 21st century way of doing business. He believes when the app is released to the community, they will love it as well.