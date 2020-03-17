Barren County and its cities declare local State of Emergency

Barren County has declared a local State of Emergency in light of the continued spread of COVID-19.

The release says that having this emergency situation appropriately documented will allow the community to apply for and receive related emergency expenses from potential federal and state resources. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county at this time.

It was ordered in agreement by Judge-Executive Micheal Hale, Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong, Cave City Mayor Dewayne Hatcher, and Park City Mayor Larry Poteet on March 17.

Making this declaration entails the local Emergency Operations Plan will be fully executed.

The Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management Director will direct the emergency service agencies to provide assistance as can be delivered from available local resources and shall coordinate all agencies of local government to provide assistance to Barren County and each city.

It also means all Barren County and city departments and agencies will coordinate to their fullest extent with Emergency Management, the Barren River District Health Department, the Commonwealth, and federal agencies to provide assistance as may be required for response and recovery.

Judge Hale and the three mayors can also waive procedures and formalities otherwise required by law when pertaining to the performance of public work, entering into contracts, incurring obligations, employment of permanent and temporary workers, utilizing volunteers, equipment rentals, and appropriation and expenditure of public funds.

The declaration will remain in effect until terminated by another executive order when determined that a State of Emergency no longer exists.