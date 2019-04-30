Barren County bus involved in traffic accident Tuesday morning, no injuries reported

According to Barren County Superintendent, Bo Matthews, just after 6:30 a.m., bus #13 was involved in a traffic accident at a stop near the 12000 area of the New Bowling Green Road.

Matthews says the bus was at a stop to pick up students. While a vehicle was stopped behind the bus, another vehicle that was pulling a trailer arrived at the stop and was unable to stop in time.

According to Matthews, it hit the stopped vehicle which shoved into the rear of the bus.

Matthews says there were 37 students on board, and no injuries were reported.