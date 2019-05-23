Barren County drug arrests

The Barren River Drug Task Force arrests two during a drug investigation.

Detectives seized crystal meth, marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and cash from different locations.

They say 34-year-old John Johnson, of Glasgow, was arrested for an indictment warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st, tampering with physical evidence, and promoting contraband.

21-year-old Jalleem Bailey, of Glasgow, was arrested on an indictment warrant for burglary 1st, probation violation, assault 2nd degree, wanton endangerment 1st, terroristic threatening 3rd, and being a persistent felony offender 2nd.

Both were taken to the Barren County Jail.

Additional charges are expected pending further investigation by the DTF.

