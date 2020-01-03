Barren County girls overpower Glasgow Scotties

The Glasgow Scotties hosted the Barren County Trojanettes in a District matchup Friday night.

Barren County went 32-5 last season, losing one of those five games to the Scotties.

Glasgow went into halftime only trailing Barren County by 7 but was outscored in the fourth quarter.

Scotties Senior Ashanti Gore scored a team-high 26 points,15 of those points in the first half.

Trojanettes guard Elizabeth Bertram scored a team-high 34 points, that's 1-point higher than the rest of the team combined.

Barren County wins it 67-53, improving their record to 11-3.

Glasgow falls to 7-3.