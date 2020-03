The route was on from the opening tip as the Barren County Trojanettes came away with an impressive win over the Logan County Lady Cougars 72-43.

The Trojanettes were led by KY Miss Basketball finalist Elizabeth Bertram who finished with 31 points.

Barren County advances to its second straight Region 4 championship game. There the Trojanettes will have a chance to defend its 4th region title Saturday, March 7th against the Bowling Green Lady Purples.