Barren County man accused of assault and robbery

A Barren County man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly pistol-whipping and robbing another man.

The Barren County Sheriff's Office talked to the victim, who was at the hospital due to his injuries, who said 18-year-old Guillermo Padilla assaulted him and robbed him while he was visiting Padilla's home.

The victim said Padilla was smoking methamphetamine just prior to when the assault occurred.

Padilla was charged with Robbery 1st degree, Assault 2nd degree and Terroristic Threatening 3rd degree.

