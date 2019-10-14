Barren County man wins 1 million dollars

Officials say it is a 1 in 12.6 million chance of happening, but for one Barren County man luck was on his side.

Friday, Robert Calfee bought a winning Mega Millions lottery ticket from Zack's Express gas station in Glasgow.

For years Calfee has been going to Zack's Express saying, "I like the people here, they've got the best fried chicken around."

He admits he is no stranger to playing the Kentucky Lottery.

"But I play the same numbers over and over cause it increases your odds of winning," said Calfee.

In fact, for the past six months he's been playing the same numbers he found on a fortune cookie.

"I talk to Jesus every morning," said Calfee. "He kind of said, 'Go for it' and I said, 'Okay, thank you, Lord.'"

Friday, his luck changed and those same numbers,14-22-30-37-60, helped him win 1 million dollars.

"So he went in the backroom and checked the numbers and came out jubilant and said, 'You won a million dollars' and I said, 'Yeah, right' but he checked the numbers and it won a million," said Calfee.

As for what he plans to do with the money, he already knows. He says for months he's had his eyes on his dream home currently under construction.

"They've been building it from the ground up and I drove by it last week, I said, 'I want to buy that place' and then this week I got the lottery ticket so I went and bought it," said Calfee.

In addition to the home, he also plans to buy a new car.

Calfee told 13 News he feels lucky enough to win again and will play the Kentucky Lottery for the rest of his life.