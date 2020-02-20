Barren County names three for 'Teacher of the Year'

The Barren County Board of Education is celebrating the hard work of their educators by naming the teacher of the year in the elementary, middle, and high school settings.

Broderick Davis, a fifth and sixth-grade math and science teacher at Austin Tracy Elementary School, was named elementary school teacher of the year.

Davis has been an educator for 19 years working in various schools in Barren County, the past five years working at Austin Tracy Elementary School.

"It's just humbling, I mean, I know how many great teachers are in this building alone and across Barren County, so to even be compared to people that I look up to in this building and all across the district it humbles you," said Davis.

Davis told 13 News he is proud to work in Barren County and loves making a difference in student's lives.

"That's why you get up and do what you do, I mean, there are those days that are challenging, but you always say this isn't a job it's something that is a part of you," said Davis. "You know, you get up and you live with it and you try every way in the world to try and meet these kids' needs."

At Barren County Middle School, agriculture teacher Hannah Edmunds was named middle school teacher of the year.

She's been working at the middle school for five years and in that time she's helped bring more agriculture courses to the school.

"Here at the middle school we have a small greenhouse, we have 20 raised garden beds, and we have some tower gardens and so students actually grow a lot of the food that is in our school cafeteria," said Edmunds.

Edmunds went to school in Barren County, which she contributes to the pride she has in her job and in her students.

"We have a super supportive administration here in our building and so no matter what our needs are it always seems that they find a way to fit that in," said Edmunds. "Our students are super involved in our community and they are constantly supporting our efforts to offer more for our children, which is a wonderful thing."

At Barren County High School, teacher Matt Gardner was named high school teacher of the year.

On a statewide level, Barren County Superintendent Bo Matthews was a finalist for Superintendent of the Year.

Each of these educators are examples of how the work done in the school system can make an impact that lasts a lifetime.

