Barren County passes resolution in support of 2nd Amendment

Barren County has joined several other counties across the state in passing a resolution in support of the 2nd Amendment.

The resolution was passed unanimously by the Barren County Fiscal Court Tuesday morning, stating in part that members "vigorously opposed passage of any law (or proposal of any law) that would infringe our citizen's right to keep and bear arms."

Peaceful gun rights movements and rallies are currently making headlines nationally, most recently with a rally attended by an estimated 22,000 people in Virginia on Monday.