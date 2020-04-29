Barren County property taxes are due by May 15

Taxes are due May 15, 2020 for Barren County residents.

Property taxes can be paid via mail, phone, or in-person at the Barren County Sheriff's office.

Debit and credit cards are accepted.

There is a 3% fee for this service. (This fee is charged by the credit card companies, not the Sheriff’s Office.)

Checks can be mailed to the Barren County Sheriff's Office at 117-1B N. Public Square Glasgow, KY 42141.

Please make sure to enclose your yellow/blue card or have the bill number on your check.

If you would like a receipt, include a self-addressed stamped envelope.

Please make checks payable to: Barren Co. Sheriff.

The Barren County Sheriff's office is closed to the public, however, if you need to pay your tax bill in person, please call the office when you arrive at the door and someone will come out and collect your bill and money.

Please remember to practice social distancing when doing this.

For more information and questions, call 270-651-2771.

