Barren County school bus driver accused of child sex charges

A Barren County school bus driver has been accused of committing a sex crime against a child.

On Tuesday, Randall Hastedt was accused of offering a female juvenile twenty dollars to show him her breasts two different times while on the bus.

The citation said the juvenile told the school resource officer, who reported it to the Barren County Sheriff's Office.

Hastedt was interviewed by a Barren County Sheriff's detective and Hastedt admitted that the incident occurred. He was taken to the Barren County Jail and charged with use of a minor in a sexual performance.

Superintendent Bo Matthews says Hastedt is no longer an employee with the school district.

Hastedt is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.