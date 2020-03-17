Barren County schools delivers thousands of meals daily during pandemic

A child's free spirit is enough to ease your mind during a time like this.

While those smiles and laughs vacant a school for now, they do fill the streets as over 50 buses in Barren County deliver meals to our future generation.

"We're giving breakfast for tomorrow morning and lunch for today when we stop," said Angie Riddle, Kitchen Manager with Barren County Schools.

After schools statewide closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented plan was quickly put into action.

"We are planning to do this until they tell us we cannot do this," said CheyAnne Fant, 21st CCLC and Nutrition Services Director Barren County Schools.

To put what Barren County is doing into perspective; the district is comprised of about 5,300 students. On Monday, they fed nearly 4,300 of them. That means 81% of its district is being fed even while school is out.

"It is unreal and it's absolutely amazing, and I looked at some of the stats yesterday on Twitter -- people talking about these larger cities because they were so excited that they served, ya know 2,000 meals -- and I'm like oh my gosh we did that on one bus route," said Fant.

Meanwhile, unexpected closures like this can be a burden on parents.

"With the kids being home everything goes up in price and sometimes you just need a little help," said Riddle.

"I know that the kids are going to be fed every day no matter what," said Michael Kinslow, Barren County resident with four children.

For Riddle, it's about more than just dropping off meals.

"Being involved with something like this means the world -- that's what we get up for -- to take care of our kids," she said.

By providing children with food they rely on at school, she's also fostering relationships with not only the kids, but also the parents.

"The people on the bus are really good people we've become really good friends with them," said Kinslow.

While everything in life may be unpredictable especially during these uncertain times, in Barren County there is one stable and essential thing you can rely on.

"We can make orders to our food vendor, and as long as they keep delivering, we can keep trucking right along," said Fant.

To be added to the a list on the Barren County food route, call the hotline at 270-576-2301.