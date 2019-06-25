Barren County seeking volunteer groups after receiving federal funds

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has selected Barren County to receive $19,543 to help emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

A board made up of local officials, agency representatives, and Barren County citizens will determine how the funds are distributed. That board is now accepting applications from charitable organizations who want to apply for some of those funds.

The terms of the grant say any group that wants to apply for funding must be either a private voluntary nonprofit or a unit of government that is eligible to receive federal funds. Groups must have an accounting system in place and practice nondiscrimination.

Finally, any group interested in applying for the funds must have demonstrated the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. If the group is a private organization, it must have a voluntary board.

Applications are available at the Office of the Barren County Judge Executive, from Sherry Jones. Jones can also be reached via email at sjones@glasgow-ky.com.

The deadline for applications is 10:00 a.m. on July 9th.