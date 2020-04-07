Barren County selected for TVA’s Community Livability Initiative

Barren County has been selected to participate in the Tennessee

Valley Authority’s (TVA) Community Livability Initiative.

TVA has selected only a few to take part in this program, Barren County is one of only 10 communities chosen to participate.

“This is a great opportunity to uncover and showcase key livability assets that differentiate Barren County from the rest.” said Maureen Carpenter, Executive Director of the Barren County Economic Authority, who completed the application for participation back in March.

Local community partners will identify and catalogue livability assets using a Request for Information (RFI) provided by Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) then pitch Barren County’s livability story to NKF consultants and TVA economic development staff at a Community Livability Showcase.

The initiative is sponsored by TVA providing this valuable process to the community at no cost.

“We’re pleased that Barren County Economic Authority will be participating in TVA’s Community Livability Initiative aimed at strengthening a community’s livability story in an effort to further attract economic growth and showcase talent attraction,” said Heidi Smith, TVA ED Global Business Manager.

Pitch feedback will be provided as well as an invitation to a special

Community Livability Workshop presented by the Newmark Frank Knight consultants.

“Any type of program like this, that is able to aid us in highlighting our assets when it comes to quality of life and quality of place, is a win for the community overall. This data being tracked will give us even more of an advantage when showcasing Barren County by increasing the likelihood that we will be seen as an inviting and vibrant community to outsiders, which is what tourism is all about.” Said MacLean Lessenberry, Executive Director of the Glasgow-Barren County Tourism.

Judge Executive Micheal Hale stated, “Barren County is a great community, this project will help us to be able to tell our story better and be a reminder to our citizens of why Barren County is a great place to live, and show those that may be looking to come here.”

The Barren County Livability Story, once complete, will be incorporated into Economic Development and Tourism promotion strategies.