Barren County students build alarm system to alert drivers of high flood waters after death of Leah Carter

This past New Year's Eve, 19-year-old Leah carter was killed when her car was swept away by flood waters as she tried to cross a bridge on Lyon Road in Monroe County.

Now her family, Glasgow and Barren County High School Students have developed an "alert system" to warn drivers and officials of road closures due to flooding.

"It causes you to think that if there was something else that could have been in place that may have prevented her death," said Mark Wallace, Leah's Uncle.

Wallace wanted to find a way to prevent another tragedy.

"He suggested an engineering solution, I presented it to my students along with Mr. Wallace and we took the best solution and the most feasible solutions and we built a working prototype," said Carl Owens, Barren County High School Engineering Teacher.

Once the water level reaches five inches on the water censor it automatically sends an alert to drivers with a flashing light that the road is closed. Once activated, it automatically sends a text message or email to road crew management and first responders.

"Seeing this system designed by our students here in Barren County is just a comfort to us," said Wallace.

The prototype, L.E.A.H.S Alarm stands for "lifesaving" "early" "alert" "high water" "safety" "alarm."

"We know that is it something that potentially save someone else's life," said Wallace.

"It's definitely a super important application to save lives, we saw what it is like without it and if we could save just one life with this it would be a lot of help," said co-designer of alarm Keven Eder, Barren County engineering student.

"The best part is just knowing that our work came true and that we're saving lives out there," said Raley Humphrey, Glasgow High School student.

This is a system they wanted to work, but also be affordable and dependable for all counties.

"It means a lot to me and my family. I know my sister [Leah's mother] greatly appreciates the work that's been done on this system. I know that she would not want to see anyone lose their life in the same manor that her daughter lost hers," said Wallace.

With the hard work and dedication of the students and engineering teachers, the system could prevent another tragedy from occurring.

"Were just very proud of these students for what they've done, we're very happy that a system has been designed to hopefully save lives," said Wallace.

"Incredibly proud of what my students have accomplished," said Owens.

Leah's family is grateful for the impact the students and the county are making.

The next step for the alarm system is a feasibility test on roadways.