Barren County woman allegedly found high at liquor store parking lot

On Thursday, the Cave City Police Department patrolled through the parking lot of Mammoth Liquors located on Gardner Lane.

They say that the store employee waved him down and advised a grey car had been sitting for a while and suggested he check on them.

Police checked out the car, that had been started and running. Police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Police say the blonde female, identified as Jenna Szabo, was slow to respond, her eyes red and glossy, and her speech was also slurred.

Police conducted a sobriety test and placed Szabo under arrest.

Officers also searched the vehicle, finding what appeared to be marijuana in multiple bags. They also found Xanax, a pack of rolling papers, and a rolled dollar bill.

Szabo was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After a blood draw at a local hospital, she was booked in the Barren County Detention Center.