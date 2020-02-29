Barren County woman dies in multi-car accident

A Barren County woman died in a multi-car accident Friday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green received a call in reference to a possible fatal collision in the Austin community of Barren County.

Trooper Michael Waggener along with other KSP personnel responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation reveals that 57-year-old Tammy Gosnell, of Austin, was driving north on Austin Tracy Road. 18-year-old Zayne Barnhardt, of Fountain Run, was also driving north bound on Austin Tracy road in front of Gosnell's vehicle. Gosnell's vehicle hit the rear of Barnhardt's vehicle causing Barnhardt to enter in to the southbound lane.

Gosnell passed Barnhardt, hitting the passenger side of his vehicle. Gosnell continued northbound traveling approximately one mile before crossing the center dividing line and striking a gooseneck trailer.

The trailer was connected to a 1995 Dodge pickup being driven by 62-year-old David Stinson, of Scottsville, which was traveling southbound on Austin Tracy Road.

Tammy Gosnell was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident by the Barren County Coroner. 37-year-old Cassandra Barnhardt, of Fountain Run, a passenger was transported to TJ Samson ER where she was treated and released.

The investigation continues and is being led by Trooper Michael Waggener. Trooper Waggener was assisted on the scene by the Barren County Sheriff's Department, Barren County Coroner, Barren/Metcalfe EMS, Austin Tracy Fire Department and KSP personnel.

No Further information is available for release at this time.