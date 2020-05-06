Barren County's Aden Nyekan talks all things Trojans basketball

The 2019-20 season saw the Barren County Trojans walk away as the 15th District Champions. A big part of that was the play of sophomore sensation Aden Nyekan.

Nyekan was named to the All-District team on his way to winning the 15th district tournament MVP.

Nyekan is hoping to have an even better junior campaign as he looks to lead Barren County to another district title as well as making a deep run in the 4th regional tournament.

13 Sports Jeff Lightsy spoke with Aden about last season and his expectations for thr Trojans in 2020.