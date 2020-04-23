Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosts Wheelin' for Healin'

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center's 21st annual Great Teddy Bear Run has been postponed.

The first ever Wheelin' for Healin' in parternship with the Great Teddy Bear Run will take place this Saturday April, 25 in order to still raise awareness for child abuse in the community.

"We are asking folks to give any contribution that will help us to continue to provide the critical services that we're still providing to children during this pandemic," Bryant said.

Register or donate at Wheelin' for Healin'.

"Typically our Teddy Bear run raises $44,000 for the Child Advocacy Center so like other non-profits, we're having to go without that at this time. We're asking you to ride, where you are, still social distancing, but ride a bike around the area, a tricycle, we've had one participant talk about riding a unicycle, but even in your car with a teddy bear to help us raise awareness about child abuse in our community," Bryant said.

On the website, you can choose your donation amount and sign up for events.

Take a picture of your ride, tag the Child Advocacy Center and use #wheelinforhealin for the chance to win a prize.