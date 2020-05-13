Barren River District Health Department confirms 1021 COVID-19 cases, Warren County is up to 631 cases

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 1021 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 334 of which have recovered. Our district has 20 deaths reported from COVID-19.

Here is a county by county look:

Barren has 27 cases and 8 recovered. Butler has 190 cases, 45 recovered, and 6 deaths. Edmonson has 45 cases, 11 recovered, and 8 deaths. Hart has 18 cases and 4 recovered. Logan has 74 cases, 9 recovered, and 2 deaths. Metcalfe has 3 cases. Simpson has 33 cases, 21 recovered, and 2 deaths. Warren has 631 cases, 236 recovered, and 2 deaths.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

- Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

- Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

- Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

- Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at kycovid19

- Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV

and barrenriverhealth.org

- Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

- Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV

- Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

- Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

- Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at

1-833-597-2337 or online at KYSAFER

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at 800-722-5725 BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039

visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information or

https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337 report online at KYSAFER or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039