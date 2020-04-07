Barren River District Health Department confirms 61 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District

Update from Barren River District Health Department:

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 61 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 17 of which have recovered.

Barren County has two, Butler County has two, Edmonson County has six, Hart has one, Logan County has four, Simpson County has 14, and Warren County has 32. Our district has one death reported from COVID-19.

We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy.

We urge Barren River residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items. The Kentucky Department of Public Health has updated their guidelines of when to seek care. To ensure the sickest people receive care, help minimize the spread of infection, and maintain resources, please follow the guidelines below when considering whether to seek medical care.

Stay home

- If you are worried-well, please stay home. Call the Kentucky State Hotline at 1 (800) 722-5725 or the Barren River District Health Department’s Local COVID-19 Information Line at (270) 781-8039.

- Going to a hospital or doctor’s office adds to a higher concentration of people and overwhelms medical staff.

Call for advice

- If you are ill, but would not have sought care if not for COVID-19, do not seek in-person care at an emergency room, hospital, or doctor’s office.

- Instead, call your local healthcare provider or local health department.

Seek care

- If you are sick and feel you have an emergency, please call your doctor or seek medical care.

- Hospitals and medical staff across the Commonwealth stand ready to serve you.