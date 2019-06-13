Barren River District Health Department confirms another case of hepatitis A

The Barren River District Health Department says the most recent confirmed case of hepatitis A was June 2 through June 8, 2019.

Kentucky’s hepatitis A outbreak was declared in November 2017.

The Barren River District has had 87 total confirmed hepatitis A cases, with 27 of those cases having been during 2019.

The Barren River District includes: Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Simpson, and Warren Counties.

They say Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus and can range in severity. The hepatitis A vaccine is the best way to prevent infection. The health department continues to recommend the vaccine for anyone wanting protection from the virus.

In addition, the health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommends the following high-risk groups receive the vaccine:

• People who use drugs (injection or non-injection)

• People experiencing unstable housing or homelessness

• Men who have sex with men

• People who are currently or recently incarcerated

• People with chronic liver disease, including cirrhosis, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C.

For more information click HERE for the KY Department of Public Health’s Hepatitis A Outbreak page and HERE for the CDC’s Hepatitis A Outbreaks page.