Barren River District Health Department now investigating 23 total COVID-19 cases

According to a news release, The Barren River District Health Department is now investigating 23 total cases of the COVID-19.

The case count breakdown per county is as follows: 1 case in Barren, 1 case in Butler, 2 cases in Logan, 7 cases in Simpson, and 12 cases in Warren.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that if you have fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Keep track of your symptoms. It is important to know that most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. If you have an emergency warning sign, get medical attention right away.

Emergency warning signs include*:

*Trouble breathing

*Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

*New confusion or inability to arouse

*Bluish lips or face