Barren River District Health Department receives funding to possibly start Harm Reduction and Syringe Exchange Program in Logan County

The Barren River District Health Department received $17,346 from United Way of Southern Kentucky to go towards Harm Reduction efforts in Logan County. The goal of the project is to get approval for a Harm Reduction and Syringe Exchange Program (HRSEP) in Logan County. Funding will also purchase basic start-up supplies needed for a HRSEP in Logan County.

Harm Reduction programs include testing for diseases like HIV, Hepatitis C, distribution of Narcan, educational information, and treatment resources. They also help to reduce opioid overdose rates, lower the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C, and link people who use drugs to life-saving treatment resources. According to the CDC, new clients of HRSEPs are five times more likely to enter treatment than those who do not.

These programs protect the public and first responders from accidental needle sticks by providing locations for safe syringe disposal.

Since August of 2016, the HRSEPs in Warren and Barren Counties have kept over 63,000 used needles off the streets.

For more information on harm reduction efforts in the Barren River District click HERE

