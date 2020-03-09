Barren River District Health Department releases coronavirus update

The Kentucky Department for Public Health and Barren River District Health Department have released an update regarding the COVID-19 situation.

The agencies said there are no confirmed cases in the Barren River area.

“At this time we are encouraging residents to not panic, but to be prepared and use prevention techniques for respiratory viruses,” says Matthew L. Hunt, Director of Barren River District Health Department.

The current risk of COVID-19 to the general public is low. However, the rate of exposure to flu is still widespread.

The following prevention techniques for flu and COVID-19 are similar:

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick

- Stay home when you are sick

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue away, if a tissue isn’t available use the inside of your elbow and then wash your hands

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is working closely with area clinicians to make sure providers are aware of and informed about the illness.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health established a COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725 and website www.kycovid19.ky.gov for KY residents who would like more information. The website is updated daily with current statistics and recommendations.

If Kentuckians have a fever or cough, or need guidance, they should call the hotline. If Kentuckians are having a medical emergency, they should seek help immediately and go to the emergency room.