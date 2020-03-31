Barren River District Health Dept. confirms 32 cases of COVID-19; Warren County has 16 cases

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 32 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, six have recovered.

Barren County has one, Butler County has one, Edmonson County has two, Logan County has three, Simpson County has nine, and Warren County has 16.

Our district has one death reported from COVID-19.

The Barren River District Health Department asks that every Barren River District resident take initiative by reporting large gatherings and non-compliance by calling the State Reporting Hotline: 1-833-597-2337, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line: 270-781-8039, or reporting them here

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded

shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at here

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds.

Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit here

 Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

 Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at

home.

 Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to

the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19, call the State Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-

781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.