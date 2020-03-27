Barren River District Health Dept. says Warren County has 12 cases of COVID-19

The Barren River District Health Department is investigating 20 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, two of which have recovered.

Warren County is up to 12 cases, Simpson County has six, and Logan County has two.

Barren River District Health Dept. says due to a limited amount of tests and supplies, only certain groups of people will be tested. Below is some information that might help in making decisions about testing.

What you should know:

 Most people who get COVID-19 have mild illness and are able to recover at home

 There is no treatment specifically approved for this virus

 Primary care physicians and clinicians make decisions about testing

Who is at higher risk and should be tested if showing symptoms?

 People who are age 65 and older

 People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility and have symptoms

 Other high-risk conditions could include:

o People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma

o People who have serious heart conditions

o People who are immunocompromised including cancer treatment

o People of any age with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] >40) or certain underlying medical

conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease

might also be at risk

 People who are pregnant should be monitored since they are known to be at risk with a severe viral illness, however, to date data on COVID-19 has not shown an increased risk

 People who are immunocompromised, including cancer treatment patients, people who smoke, those with

bone marrow or organ transplantation, those with immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and

prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications

