Barren River District Health Dept. investigating 15 cases of COVID-19; 10 cases in Warren County

The Barren River District Health Department is investigating 15 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District.

Warren County has ten cases; Simpson County has four; Logan County has one.

Barren River District Health Dept. says when adults are nervous, children become nervous too.

Parents, family members, and school staff play an important role in helping children make sense of what they hear in a way that is honest, accurate, and minimizes anxiety.

The CDC has shared tips to help adults have conversations with children about COVID-19.

General Tips for Talking with Children:

 Remain calm and assuring: Remember that children will react to what you say and how you say it. They will pick up on cues from conversations you have with them and others.

 Make yourself available to talk and to listen: Be sure children know they can come to you when they have

questions or concerns.

 Avoid language that blames others and leads to stigma or racism: Remember that viruses can make anyone sick,

regardless of race, age, or ethnicity. Avoid making assumptions about who might have COVID-19.

 Pay attention to what children hear and see on the TV, radio, or online: Consider reducing the amount of screen time focused on COVID-19. Too much information at once can cause anxiety.

 Provide honest and accurate information: Give children age-appropriate information that is truthful. Explain that

information on the TV and social media may include rumors or false information.

 Teach children how to reduce the spread of germs: Remind them to stay away from people who are coughing, or sneezing. Teach them to cough and sneeze into a tissue or their elbow, and throw the tissue into the trash. Get them to develop the habit of proper, frequent hand washing. Teach them to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20-seconds, after blowing their nose, coughing, and sneezing, using the toilet, and before eating or preparing food. Allow them to use hand sanitizer with supervision (to avoid ingesting alcohol) when

soap and water are not available.

Facts about COVID-19 for Discussions with Children:

 What is COVID-19?

o COVID-19 is the short name for “coronavirus disease 2019”. It is a new virus. Doctors and scientists are

still learning about it.

o This virus is making a lot of people sick. Scientists and doctors think most people will be ok, especially kids, but older people might get pretty sick.