Barren River Drug Task Force arrests 12 on multiple charges

An eight month investigation by the Barren River Drug Task Force has resulted in a 22 count indictment and the arrests of 12 people related to drug trafficking, organized crime and other charges.

A release by the Barren River Drug Task Force said Operation "Fall Harvest" confiscated approximately $14,000 worth of illegal drugs with approximately 136 grams of crystal meth along with marijuana, prescription pills and two handguns.

Between November 18 and November 22, the DTF arrested and charged the following suspects:

John A. Johnson, age 34 of Glasgow - Engaged in Organized Crime, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or > offence (> or = 10 D.U. opiates, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or > offence (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine .

James Santillis Franklin, age 40 of Horse Cave, was charge with Engaging in organzied crime, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offence (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine), Tampering with physical evidence, failure to or improper signal and persistent felony offender 1st.

Taryn B. Hill, age 22 of Glasgow, was charged with Engaging in organized crime and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offence (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Courtnie M. Pruitt, age 34 of Glasgow was charged with Engaging in Organized Crime, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1 degree, 1st offence (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine), Possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree - drug unspecified, Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess and possession of marijuana.

Dusty C. Smith, age 24 of Glasgow, was charged with Engaging in organized crime and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offence (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine).

Ralph Steven McCandless, age 44 of Glasgow, was charged with Engaging in organized crime, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offence (<2 grams of methamphetamine), and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offence (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine).

Jalleem W. Bailey, age 21 of Glasgow was charged with Engaging in Organized crime, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offence (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine), Tampering with physical evidence and persistent felony offender 2nd.

Ally F. Robertson, age 20 of Glasgow, was charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offence (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Donna Bartell, age 55 of Glasgow was charged with engaging in organized crime, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offence (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) and drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

Miles J. Pruitt, age 31, of Glasgow was charged with Engaging in Organized crime and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offence (> or = to 2 grams of methamphetamine.

The DTF also charged 35-year-old Monteze L. Moore and 39-year-old Joseph R. Slayton, both from Glasgow, with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offence - methamphetamine. The DTF has one additional indictment warrant of a suspect that has not been located at this time.