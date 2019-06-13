Barren River Fire Department receives grant to upgrade equipment

The Barren River Fire Department is more than thankful for a hefty grant they received to upgrade their old equipment.

"So you're talking 2005, so we're looking at 14 to 15 year old equipment." said Barren River Fire Department Chief, Stephen Grossl.

After applying for the grant 3 times, the Barren River Fire Department was finally awarded the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, totalling nearly $94,000.

The grant allowed the fire department to purchase 14 complete air paks, 14 air cylinders, 28 new masks. two rit paks, a voice aux and a pak tracker.

Steven says now the department can focus their finances for other upgrades.