Barren River Health Department investigating 14 cases of COVID-19; 9 cases in Warren County

The Barren River District Health Department is investigating 14 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District.

Warren County has nine cases; Simpson County has four; Logan County has one.

Barren River District Health Dept. says we should all prepare for the number of positive cases to continue to increase in the coming days.

It is important that we continue to follow social distancing guidelines in order to slow the spread of the virus in our community.

Social distancing means staying away from large crowds of any size and maintaining a distance of approximately 6 feet (or 2 meters)

from other people.

With gym closures and directions to stay at home, keeping physically active can be a challenge.

Here are some physical activity tips for staying healthy at home:

 Always stretch before physical activity, and try to stretch every day to maintain flexibility

 Aim to get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, such as brisk walking, riding a

bicycle, gardening, dancing, or chores like mopping or cleaning

 OR get 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week, such as jogging, jumping rope, or hiking

uphill

 Take short active breaks during the day (small doses of activity add up to weekly recommendations)

 Follow online exercise classes on YouTube, there are many available for free

 Walk around the yard, neighborhood, or wherever there is space (phone calls are a great time to get

steps in instead of sitting down) while maintaining 6-feet from others outside

 Reduce your time sitting by standing up and moving around every 30 minutes

 Practice meditation and deep breathing techniques to help yourself relax and remain calm