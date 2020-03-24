Barren River Health Department investigating COVID-19 cases in Warren, Simpson and Logan

From the Barren River District Health Department:

The Barren River District Health Department is investigating eight cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District.

Warren County has five cases; Simpson has two; Logan has one. The news of positive cases has understandably raised concern for many community members.

We should all prepare for the number of positive cases to continue to increase in the coming days.

It is normal for people to feel stress and anxiety in these types of situations. In order to help manage mental

health, do the following:

Stay informed with updates from reliable sources such as:

- govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

- www.cdc.gov

- www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information

- www.facebook.com/BarrenRiverDistrict

- www.facebook.com/GovAndyBeshear

- Maintain a healthy diet, engage in regular exercise, and get enough sleep

- Preserve daily routines as much as possible

- Take a break from social media and news and don’t overexpose yourself to too much information

- Take advantage of outdoor activities while still maintaining social distancing

- Social distancing does not mean social isolation, connect with friends and family through virtual opportunities such as texting, phone calls, and FaceTime

To report a business or organization who is not taking social distancing measures or following executive orders from Governor Andy Beshear, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337.

For questions about COVID-19, call the State hotline at (800) 722-5725 or visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.