Barren River Health District investigating 10 cases in Barren River District

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Barren River District Health Department is investigating ten cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District.

Warren County has six cases; Simpson County has three; Logan County has one.

The Barren River Health District is giving some social distancing tips:
 Talk openly and honestly with your kids about COVID-19, what social distancing means, and why it’s
important
 Cancel any current travel plans, international and out-of-state
 Create a plan for elderly or high-risk family members
 FaceTime, call, and text your friends and often
 Keep a daily routine
 Participate in activities, remotely, such as virtual workouts or book clubs
 Get outdoors and stay active while maintaining a 6-foot distance from others
 Consider using drive-through, curbside pick-up, or delivery services for things like groceries and food
To report a business or organization who is not taking social distancing measures or following executive orders
from Governor Andy Beshear, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337

 