Barren River Health District investigating 10 cases in Barren River District

The Barren River District Health Department is investigating ten cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District.

Warren County has six cases; Simpson County has three; Logan County has one.

The Barren River Health District is giving some social distancing tips:

 Talk openly and honestly with your kids about COVID-19, what social distancing means, and why it’s

important

 Cancel any current travel plans, international and out-of-state

 Create a plan for elderly or high-risk family members

 FaceTime, call, and text your friends and often

 Keep a daily routine

 Participate in activities, remotely, such as virtual workouts or book clubs

 Get outdoors and stay active while maintaining a 6-foot distance from others

 Consider using drive-through, curbside pick-up, or delivery services for things like groceries and food

To report a business or organization who is not taking social distancing measures or following executive orders

from Governor Andy Beshear, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337