Barren River confirms 448 cases of COVID-19; Warren County up to 280 cases

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 448 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 93 of which have recovered.

Our district has seven deaths reported from COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times.

Barren County has 16, Butler County has 88, Edmonson has 27, Hart has 5, Logan is up to 8, Metcalfe has one, Simpson is up to 23, Warren County is up to 280

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state,

and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. We urge

Barren River residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When

possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded

shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at

https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds.

Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

 Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.