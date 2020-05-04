Barren River water search ceases for the day

Search efforts continued on Monday for a man that did not resurface after jumping into the Barren River from the College Street walking bridge late Friday afternoon.

According to Emergency Management Deputy Director Travis Puckett, the search efforts for a man who jumped from the walking bridge have ceased for the day.

Monday was the fourth day of the search.

Puckett says the water area has been searched for a total of 24 hours, by at least 60 personnel, 12 boats, and 6 different sonar units used to scan the waterway.

He adds that approximately 1500 hours were worked mostly by volunteers.

Operations are not completely ceasing but the search is being scaled back.

Bystanders will still see boats and responders on the waterways in the coming days.