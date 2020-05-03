Barren River water search suspended early Sunday due to weather

The Bowling Green Fire Department, Warren County Emergency Management, Gott Fire Department, Richardsville Fire Department, and Browning Volunteer Fire Department continued their search Sunday morning for a man that did not resurface after jumping into the Barren River from the College Street walking bridge late Friday afternoon.

Multiple agencies are back in Barren River today assisting @bgkyfire with the search for a man that did not resurface Friday after jumping from the College St walking bridge. — Bowling Green Fire Department (@bgkyfire) May 3, 2020

Operations were suspended early Sunday afternoon for the day due to weather.

"With the weather moving in they decided to go ahead and stop operations for the day so that everyone could get all the equipment back to their stations and them be able to get back to their homes just in case we do have any storms," said Marlee Boenig, Bowling Green Fire Department. "The water has been very swift in the river so they have had a little bit of a time trying to navigate the water to be able to even look with the sonar to try to find where he might be located."

At this time it is unclear if and when the water search operations will resume.