"Barry" Keeps Things Unsettled!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, July 15, 2019

Remnants of what was once Hurricane Barry will keep our weather unsettled through mid-week. The highest chances for rain and storms show up late into early Wednesday afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall (upwards of 1") is possible during this period with a couple of stronger storms possible. As Barry's remnant low moves away Thursday, more sunshine returns. However, the brighter skies will result in some HOT temperatures! Highs soar into the low to mid 90s late week into the weekend. Some relief comes our way with the return of shower and storm chances early next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Breezy with Scattered T/Storms, Locally Heavy Rainfall

High 86, Low 73, winds S-15, G-30

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with Scattered Thunderstorms

High 86, Low 73, winds SW-12

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 92, Low 72, winds SW-7

