"Barry" to Make a Run Toward the Region

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, July 12, 2019

After a small break in the high humidity Friday, things about to turn stickier again. The weekend should feature plenty of dry hours for outdoor activities, with only slight chances for a late day thundershower Saturday and again Sunday. Remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf will have some impact on our weather next week. This means better chances for rain and storms, especially Monday through Wednesday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times during this period before shower chances diminish late next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: P/Sunny, Humid. Slight Ch. of a T/Shower Late

High 90, Low 70, winds SW-6

SUNDAY: P/Sunny and Humid, Scattered Thunderstorms

High 88, Low 70, winds SW-5

MONDAY: Humid with Scattered Thunderstorms

High 83, Low 69, winds SE-9