Baskin-Robbins introducing non-dairy ice cream flavors

Baskin-Robbins is adding two vegan options to its list of flavors.

The two new flavors are plant-based, relying on coconut oil and almond butter instead of trdaitional dairy products.

The flavors are "Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough" and "Chocolate Extreme." According to a press release, Baskin-Robbins will be offering small samples of the flavors on Sunday, August 4.

The company said they already offer other treats and drinks that are vegan-friendly, but wanted to make their ice cream repertoire more inclusive.