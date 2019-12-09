Bassey to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Tuesday

During the second half of Saturday’s win over Arkansas, WKU Hilltopper Basketball sophomore center Charles Bassey suffered a left knee injury.

A CT scan, X-ray and MRI revealed a tibial plateau fracture that will require season-ending surgery.

Bassey will undergo surgery on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, with the team physicians for the NFL’s Houston Texans and NBA’s Houston Rockets. These are the same physicians who performed surgery on Texans star JJ Watt when he suffered a similar injury in 2017.

Bassey’s rehab process will start immediately after surgery with an anticipated recovery time of 6-9 months.