Bat factory resumes work as Kentucky starts some reopenings

Major League Baseball may be weeks away from playing ball again. But the Louisville factory that supplies bats to many of its players resumed production Monday in Kentucky.

The Hillerich & Bradsby plant that makes Louisville Slugger bats had been idled for nearly two months because of the coronavirus outbreak. Workers started filling orders for some big leaguers. It comes as other parts of Kentucky’s economy reopen after weeks of shutdowns. Auto dealerships are among sectors allowed to relaunch in-person service on Monday.

Also reopening were manufacturing, construction, office-based businesses, dog grooming and photography businesses.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)