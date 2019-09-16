Battle for the Bridge re-enactment in Munfordville

Munfordville celebrated their last day of their civil war days with a re-enactment of the Battle for the Bridge

"This area right here 167 years ago yesterday was where Mississippi troops decided that they were going to come in here and take this place thinking that it was a bunch of green troops," said Keith Karcher, artillery of Italian commanders for Bluegrass Mountain Artillery

"Attacking the fortification is never a wise thing to do so Scott the cavalry leader actually demanded their surrender and when they didn't surrender he went and told another general about this place and said they had green troops," explained Karcher.

"So that general decided he was going to come down here and he was going to take the fort," said Karcher

"The uniforms everything you see on the field whether its equipment or uniforms they are like a museum replica of what the soldiers actually wore. It's as close to actual uniform as you can get,"said Sergeant Anthony Waters, chief of peace of gun on the field.

"It was a beautiful day, a fortress charge don't come often but when you have cavalry charging into the fortress into the line of a pit, we got to play the cavalry as they truly would have been," said, Doug Key, played Colonel Scott.

"Right over the hill is the Robert Smith monument which is dedicated to him and his men that were pretty much, pretty close to annihilated,"added Karcher.

"It really makes me proud that we live in a community and I have a great friends that are almost family members who we all pretty much went to school together and almost graduated at the same time. We came together and are now kind of reviving this so we can pass it along and continue the history"Jeremy Atwell, Chairman of Civil War Days committee.