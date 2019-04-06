Be Weather Aware For Your Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, April 6, 2019

Saturday brought back some sunshine and mild temperatures back into the 70's. However, the weather shakes up as we move into Sunday as multiple wave of showers and storms move through, one in the sunrise hours and one in the afternoon that could have a few cells become severe. Stay weather alert throughout your Sunday. Those showers and thunderstorms persist into Monday but will clear out into midweek with highs climbing to near 80 by Tuesday. We will stay dry a couple days before another chance of showers and thunderstorms move in late week.

TONIGHT: Showers and Thunderstorms Develop

Low 59, winds SE 5

SUNDAY: Breezy and Warm, Thunderstorms Likely

High 77, Low 60, winds SW-13, G:35

MONDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms, Clearing Late

High 74, Low 53, winds E-5

