"Be a Santa to a Senior" Program looking to benefit 750 local elderly

Across Warren County, ornaments are being hung to help hundreds of elderly in South Central Kentucky.

"We just want them to be remembered. Often the children are remembered at Christmas, and not the seniors, and so this is a way for them to have a merry Christmas as well," said Amy Cannon, co-owner of Home Instead Senior Care.

It's Home Instead's 16th year putting on the Be A Santa to a Senior program, which works to fulfill the wish lists of needy seniors in the community.

Over the years, the number of people served has grown tremendously.

"We started off with 50, and we're now doing 750," explained Cannon.

Cannon says they receive senior recommendations from organizations like local nursing homes, the Housing Authority, and Meals on Wheels.

Wish lists include a variety of items, for things like perfume and nail polish, to a pair of pants and chocolate.

"All of the nursing homes in town have a Christmas party, and so their loved ones come and give them Christmas presents, and those who don't have a family member -- this is the present they receive at the party," said Cannon

To get involved, you can get an ornament off of trees at locations across town, and return the items listed on the ornament to that location or to Home Instead.

Participating trees are located at the Warren County Sheriff's Office, both Bowling Green Walmart's, Greenview Regional Hospital, and First Southern National Bank.

Organizers ask you to return your unwrapped gift by December 12. Home Instead Senior Care will then have a community wrapping party on December 16 to prepare and deliver the gifts to the seniors.

"It always makes everybody feel very blessed and very happy that they are able to bless others during the holidays," Cannon said.

If you have any questions, contact Home Instead Senior Care at (270) 842-7540.