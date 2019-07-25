Beam Suntory building new craft distillery in Kentucky

The company behind Jim Beam bourbon is pouring tens of millions of dollars into a new Kentucky distillery to boost production of craft whiskeys.

Beam Suntory executives broke ground Thursday for the production facility at their flagship bourbon distilling operation in Clermont. It's part of a $60 million investment that includes upgrading the "visitors' experience" at Clermont as bourbon tourism grows.

The company seeks to build on the momentum for its super-premium craft brands, which have experienced double-digit yearly growth. The bulk of sales are in the U.S.

The new craft distillery will be named for Beam master distiller Fred Noe, a great-grandson of Jim Beam. The distillery will become the production home for such small-batch bourbons as Booker's, Baker's and Little Book, a whiskey created by Noe's son, Freddie.