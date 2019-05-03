Bear tries to rip window off car near the Smokies

Video of a bear trying to climb inside of a vehicle in Gatlinburg is making the rounds on social media.

A bear was caught on camera trying to rip the window off of a car in the Smokies / Source: Brian Winters / Facebook (WVLT)

Brian Winters captured video of the bear while he was at work in the area on May 1.

The video shows the bear climb on the door of the SUV and stick its paws inside the car. Then the bear gets on the roof of the car and pokes its face inside the partially open window.

When the bear can't get inside, it slides back onto the door and tries to pry the window from the car.

Eventually, the bear gives up and walks away.

It's unclear what the bear was trying to get inside the car.

Winters said he posted the video for a reason. "I posted it for a lesson and that's to keep your windows up," he wrote on his Facebook post.

Anyone who frequently visits or lives near the Smokies knows black bears are a fact of life in the mountains and videos like this one are no surprise.

About two bears occupy every square mile of the park, according to the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

But for people new to the area, an encounter with a bear could come as a shock. There are some precautions to take to avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

National Park rangers say if you see a bear, you should not approach it or allow it to approach you. Being too close to a bear could cause it to charge or show other signs of aggression.

And of course, if you have food or other litter, throw it away in a bear-proof dumpster and never leave it unattended.

Copyright 2019 WVLT and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.