'Bee Mine' Fundraiser selling flowers to raise money for The HIVE

If you are looking for an extra special gift for that special someone this Valentine's Day, their are several places in Bowling Green ready to help you out including The HIVE in Bowling Green.

Members of The HIVE have been hard at work preparing for their flower sales and making bee wax ornaments to add a special touch on every bouquet. They're selling $25 flower bouquets for their 'Bee Mine' fundraiser.

"What we do at The HIVE is we create opportunities for youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Laura Orsland, Founder and Executive Director of The HIVE. "We teach classes, we make connections in the community so that they can sometimes volunteer places for the first time. So what we do we feel like is super important, because they can't find what we do anywhere else in the community."

The HIVE runs on donations, fundraisers, and grants to provide programming for their members. All the money raised from the flower sales will go back to The HIVE and they aren't just selling bouquets.

"We can also get you a single rose for 3 dollars and a single carnation for two dollars. All of the proceeds go straight back into our programming and so you can give a gift that gives back to people in your community and that is just super cool," added Orsland.

Everyone participating in the fundraiser has been having a blast putting bouquets together for members of the community.

"It is the coolest I love it, we have got our members back here they are the superstars of the show they've been working really hard," added Orsland. "We've got a different set of volunteers coming in shifts, we were here yesterday, too. We've had all these guys in here working and putting the love into these bouquets."

The 'Bee Mine' fundraiser will start again on Friday at 10 a.m. They will be inside Spencer's Coffee selling flowers until they are sold out.