Beech Bend tree removal is underway in preparation for road expansion

Phase one of the Beech Bend Road expansion is now underway.

Friday, all the trees on Beech Bend Road down to the double lane were being taken down, including one of the oldest trees in Warren County according to Craig Runner, owner and operator of Runner's Tree Service.

"Here is probably one of the oldest hickory trees, a lot of sentimental value of this tree, it will be coming down Monday. Then we will start on the double lanes going back to the park taking down about 30 trees on that," said Runner.

The trees are coming down to prepare for the road expansion, and while those trees are sentimental, some residents are keeping the history of the trees alive.

"Miss Garvin, of course, there are some walnut trees on her side of the road and we are cutting some logs out for her and her son in law, and she's gonna have furniture made. Mr. Deputy on the other side of the road, I've cut some logs for him, and he wants some wood out of this hickory behind me, he's gonna have some furniture made. Just pretty much sentimental, you know they've been here a long time. They have lived out here for as long as I can remember," said Runner.

Runner adds that the community should see a significant difference to the road by the end of March.